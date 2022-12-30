Preview: Slipping Hawks, Lakers set to meet on Friday night

The Atlanta Hawks suffered a pair of tough losses on Tuesday and Wednesday, and they will be looking to rebound on Friday night when the Los Angeles Lakers come to town. The Hawks have slipped below .500, while the Lakers are well below that mark and already on the outside looking in at the Western Conference Playoff picture.

The Lakers have struggled badly this season, as the roster construction concerns have been there since day one. Atlanta has been a below average team to this point, but a number of guys being in and out of the lineup does have something to do with that. The Hawks are not the same team without starting center Clint Capela, who has yet to play this week and missed several games in December.

Atlanta will have to try to get back to .500 on Friday without Capela again, as he is still nursing his calf injury. The Hawks will continue to strive for health as they look to inch their way back up the East standings, where they have slipped to ninth place after their most recent skid.

Injury Report

The Hawks will be without Clint Capela (right calf strain) again on Friday evening, while De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is questionable and Trae Young (left calf) is probable.

The headliner on the Lakers injury report is LeBron James, who is questionable with left ankle soreness. Los Angeles also lists Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker as probable, while Anthony Davis is still out.

Odds

Atlanta is a 7-point favorite vs. the Lakers as of early Friday afternoon. The status of James, and to a much lesser extent, Hunter, should impact the final number.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Dec. 30, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game