Hawks unable to outlast Nets in crunch time, lose 108-107

The Atlanta Hawks were back home on Wednesday evening to take on the Brooklyn Nets. In what turned out to be a hard-fought game, the short-handed Atlanta team lost to the Nets in the final moments by a score of 108-107.

The Hawks started off well in the first quarter, with John Collins leading the way with seven early points, but having to sit early with two fouls. Dejounte Murray was more of a facilitator to start getting the shooters on the court open looks.

JC getting buckets from everywhere early on pic.twitter.com/6ekfDYze9R — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 29, 2022

With Trae Young out, Aaron Holiday came in and score seven points in the quarter. Though the Hawks played well on offense, the Nets were hard to stop with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant trading buckets. The Hawks trailed 31-30 going into the second quarter.

With Irving and Durant on the bench for the Nets, the Hawks second unit took full advantage to start the second quarter, taking a 12-point lead. Bogdan Bogdanovic got up for this dunk to add to the Hawks lead.

Onyeka Okongwu had some nice moments in the second quarter, including this big slam.

Eat up Big O ️ pic.twitter.com/jJGyNTe6eT — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 29, 2022

The Nets would close their deficit numerous times, but the Hawks would always answer with a bucket of their own. The Hawks led 63-56 going into halftime.

Brooklyn came out in the second half with more energy, chipping away at the Hawks lead. Murray turned defense into offense with the breakaway layup.

DJ doing what he does pic.twitter.com/gUv95zErt7 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 29, 2022

The third quarter was a back-and-forth contest, but not the best for the Hawks as they only scored 17 points. Going into the fourth, the Nets led 83-80.

Things did not start of well for the Hawks in the fourth quarter, thanks to Irving hitting shot after shot. What was once a three-point deficit turned into 11 points. The Hawks continued to climb back in and hit timely shots to cut their deficit, but Irving continued to answer back. Murray got more aggressive in the fourth, and hit this shot to cut the Hawks deficit.

With less than two minutes left, the Hawks tied the game after an Aaron Holiday three-pointer.

AARON TIES IT pic.twitter.com/YFuG00GkX7 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 29, 2022

From there, it was a back-and-forth battle between Durant and the Hawks. The Nets had the ball up 108-106 with 47 seconds, and the Hawks defense came through with a stop, and Murray going to the line splitting both free throws making it 108-107.

The Nets didn’t score on their next possession, which gave the Hawks a few seconds to come down to try and win the game. Murray drove down the court and pulled up for a three with two Nets defenders covering him, but he missed the shot, giving the Brooklyn the win.

Murray finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, Collins finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Okongwu finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Durant finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, with Irving adding 28 points and eight assists.

The Hawks will be back at home on Friday evening to take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

