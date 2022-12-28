Preview: Hawks host Nets to complete back-to-back

The Atlanta Hawks (17-17) will be look to avoid a loss on second consecutive days on Wednesday night when they host the streaking Brooklyn Nets (22-12). The Hawks lost on Tuesday evening vs. the Indiana Pacers as their defense was nonexistent. Atlanta will be looking to rebound in a tough spot vs. a Brooklyn team that is 13-1 in their last 14 games.

The Nets have ascended in the month of December as both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been on vintage runs of late, carrying the team to nine straight wins entering play on Wednesday. The resurgence of Ben Simmons has also been a storyline in Brooklyn, as he has looked spry and healthy across the last several games.

This will present an extremely tough task for the Hawks, who are somewhat limping into this contest after the drubbing in Indiana.

Injury Report

The Hawks will be without Clint Capela (right calf strain) on Wednesday evening, while De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain), Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management), Jalen Johnson (left foot soreness) and Trae Young (left calf contusion) are questionable.

Joe Harris is out for Nets, while Seth Curry is set to return from a non-COVID illness.

Odds

Atlanta is a 6.5-point underdog on their home floor vs. the Nets on Wednesday night. This line could swing either direction based on the availability of the Atlanta players in question.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Dec. 28, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game