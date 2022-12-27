Preview: Hawks open back-to-back on the road vs. Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks (17-16) are back in action on Tuesday evening on the road vs. the Indiana Pacers (17-17) following a long weekend break. The Hawks last played Friday, when they were able to take a convincing win over the Detroit Pistons on their home floor. Tuesday should prove to be a tougher task vs. an Indiana team that is hanging around in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hawks have the schedule advantage in this spot, as the Pacers lost on the road vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening before traveling back home. Atlanta, however, is just 6-10 so far on the road this season, while Indiana is 9-7 on their home floor. Each of these team have struggled a bit of late, going 4-6 over their last ten games.

The extended break should be an advantage for the Hawks in this spot with the Pacers on a back-to-back, but Atlanta has some injury concerns heading into this matchup despite the rest.

Injury Report

The Hawks will be without Clint Capela (right calf strain) on Tuesday evening, while De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Vit Krejci (left ankle sprain) is also questionable, while Jarrett Culver (non-COVID illness) is out.

Indiana is on the back-to-back and has yet to release an injury report.

Odds

Atlanta is a 1.5-point favorite over the Pacers as the more rested team on Tuesday night, despite being on the road.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Tues. Dec. 27, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game