Hawks dismantle Pistons in second half, win 130-105

The Atlanta Hawks (17-16) hosted the Detroit Pistons (8-27) on Friday evening, picking up a 130-105 win to close out their three-game homestand ahead of the Holiday weekend. The Hawks move to 11-6 on their home floor with the win, while the loss marked the fifth straight for Detroit, who moves to 4-15 on the road for the season.

Trae Young led the way for the hosts with 26 points and 13 assists, with Dejounte Murray also adding 26 points to go with five assists and four steals.

Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons with 23 points in the loss. Killian Hayes added 17 points and five assists.

The Hawks actually trailed Detroit 63-60 at the half, but turned on the jets in the second half. Atlanta outscored the Pistons 70-42 after the half, scoring 35 points in each of the third and fourth quarters. The Hawks won the third period by a 35-18 margin, and never looked back from there as Detroit had no answer for Young, who tallied 17 of his 26 points and five of his 13 assists in the quarter.

The Hawks tallied 30 assists compared to just eight turnovers in the winning effort, hitting 53% of their shots from the floor. Defensively, Atlanta had ten steals and eight blocked shots, and also held the Pistons to just 42 points after the half.

Atlanta finishes out their homestand 2-1 with the win and moves back over the .500 mark after dropping a tough one Wednesday vs. the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks now get the holiday weekend off, and will be back in action on the road Tuesday evening vs. the Indiana Pacers.

