Preview: Hawks set to host Pistons in final game of homestand

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Detroit Pistons on Friday evening as they wrap up a three-game homestand ahead of Christmas weekend. The Hawks are 1-1 so far after on the week after playing close games vs. the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls. Off the floor, it has also been an eventful week as the Hawks made front office changes that may have prompted some rumblings and speculation about the future of the franchise as a whole.

The Pistons have lost Cade Cunningham for the season due to injury, and enter Friday’s action with the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta, who is finally nearing health as a roster, is no question in an advantageous spot on their home floor in this matchup. Detroit is currently riding a four-game losing streak and has lost eight of their last ten games overall.

The Hawks have not played their best basketball late in games again this season, and that has been on display in both games at State Farm Arena so far this week. They barely edged the Magic on Monday despite holding a double-digit lead inside the final few minutes, and Wednesday the Bulls stormed from behind for a last second victory as Atlanta’s offense again stagnated down the stretch.

Friday’s game could present another situation where the Hawks possess a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter, as the hosts are sizable favorites in this spot. The Pistons are just 4-14 on the road this season and 3-16 vs. the Eastern Conference.

Injury Report

The Hawks list Clint Capela (right calf) as questionable, and otherwise have a clean injury report.

The Pistons list Cunningham and Isaiah Livers as out for Friday’s game.

Odds

The Hawks are 9-point favorites at home vs. the Pistons as of early Friday morning. The over/under total is at 230.5.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Dec. 23, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game