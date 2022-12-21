 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ATL and 29: An Unmagical win

By Zach Hood
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops and Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com discuss the week for the Atlanta Hawks, including a win over the Magic and an upcoming game against the Chicago Bulls. (We recorded before the Travis Schlenk news!)

ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.

Next Up In Peachtree Hoops Podcast

Loading comments...