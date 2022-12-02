Short-handed Hawks take down Nuggets, 117-109

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Denver Nuggets Friday night, with their eyes set on a second straight win following their victorious effort Wednesday in Orlando. The Atlanta basketball club was able to grab the win over Denver in this one, winning short-handed by a score of 117-109. Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins all missed this one due to injury for the home team.

The Hawks held as much as 16-point lead in the first half, leading 60-46 at the break.

Back-to-back triples for DJ to close out the half pic.twitter.com/GtfyBIQZvb — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 3, 2022

Returning to the lineup for the Hawks was Bogdan Bogdanovic, who logged 22 minutes and scored five points off the bench in his first game of the season (right knee injury recovery).

We love to see it pic.twitter.com/PdPzi4HJKj — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 3, 2022

The Nuggets came clawing back in classic fashion in the second half, as Nikola Jokic brought Denver back from down big as he has done many times in his career.

The short-handed Hawks and Nuggets went down to the wire as a result of the Denver comeback, as Atlanta led by just three inside the final minutes. The Hawks would pull away inside the last two minutes, however, picking up the undermanned win behind 59 total points from the backcourt of Murray (34) and AJ Griffin (24).

Jokic finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the loss, with Jamal Murray adding 20 points. The Hawks will now look for a third straight win after a couple of off days on Monday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stay tuned.