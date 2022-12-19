Preview: Hawks begin holiday homestand vs. Magic

The Atlanta Hawks (15-15) will host the streaking Orlando Magic (11-20) on Monday evening. The Hawks will be looking a six-game win streak for the Magic, who beat them soundly behind a 50-point first quarter in Orlando last week.

After starting the season 5-20, the Magic have rolled off six straight wins, with the last two coming against the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics on the road. Orlando is just 3-11 on the road this season, with two of those wins coming in Boston over the weekend.

Atlanta will be looking to improve their 9-5 mark on their home floor, and seeking to build momentum off of a win in Charlotte over the Hornets on Friday night. Notably, the Hawks may be getting both John Collins and Dejounte Murray back in the lineup. Both players have been sidelined for the past couple of weeks, each with a left ankle sprain.

The Hawks struggled in the absence of Collins and Murray, so their return is obviously more than welcomed. Both players have been upgraded on the injury report and they could each be game-time decisions heading into Monday’s time.

John Collins and Dejounte Murray are both here at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/s02bUPhL4R — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) December 19, 2022

Injury Report

The Hawks list Collins (left ankle sprain) and Murray (left ankle sprain) as questionable, while Clint Capela (calf) remains out.

The Magic list Wendell Carter Jr, Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs as out for Monday’s game.

Odds

The Hawks are 7-point favorites at home vs. the Magic as of early Monday afternoon. The over/under total is at 230.5.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Dec. 19, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game