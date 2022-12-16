Hawks handle Hornets down the stretch in 125-106 win

The Atlanta Hawks (15-15) picked up a much needed 125-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets (7-22) on Friday night. The Hornets contested for the lead in the third quarter after falling down big early, but the Hawks were able to turn on the jets and hang on for the victory. Atlanta snapped a four-game road losing streak with the win.

Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 31 points and nine assists in the winning effort, and he started this game out playing really well despite his recent struggles from the field.

Float game pretty pic.twitter.com/6ZDXZ6vtAp — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 17, 2022

Bogdan Bogdanovic made his first start of the season as the Hawks altered their starting lineup in their first game without Clint Capela. Bogdanovic had 28 points and nine rebounds, providing a huge boost for the visitors. Bogdanovic was also a team-high +22 in the plus-minus column.

Bogi on both ends ‍ ‍ pic.twitter.com/VJCGLU168a — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 17, 2022

The Hawks led this game by as many as 24 points in the first half (a half in which ATL scored 75 points), but Charlotte cut that all the way down to two points early in the third quarter behind a 27-5 run that bridged between the end of the second and beginning of the third quarters. Atlanta was able to stop the bleeding, however, and lead 98-92 heading into the fourth quarter.

After allowing 68 points between the second and third quarters, the Hawks were able to hold the Hornets to just 14 points in the final frame on the way to the victory. LaMelo Ball had 27 points for Charlotte in a losing effort, while the Hornets continued to struggle tremendously defensively as a team.

The Hawks will be back in action Monday evening as they host the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena.

