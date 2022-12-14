Preview: Hawks visit Magic in Southeast matchup

The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) will be on the road again on Wednesday vs. the Orlando Magic (8-20) after Monday’s short-handed defeat vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hawks are looking to be much closer to full strength vs. the Magic on Wednesday, but could still be down as many as three starters as they try to snap a three-game road losing streak.

Atlanta will be looking for their third straight win over Orlando this season, and their second win in the Amway Center. The Hawks are 2-0 vs. the Magic this season with an average margin of victory of 13.5 points in those two matchups. Both of these teams are 3-7 respectively across their last ten contests, so each side is digging for some positive momentum in this spot.

The Hawks have battled bad injury luck as well as inconsistent play to this point in the season, leaving them at the .500 mark 28 games into a season that had somewhat high expectations. Orlando continues their rebuild, and while they have struggled to win games, there are clear positive signs on this roster. Rookie Paolo Banchero has been a force from day one, and other talented young players like Franz Wagner have also begun to blossom.

Atlanta has had the Magic’s number so far this season, but if Trae Young is unable to go that leaves the Hawks again down their top-two creators. This game could be a tough spot for the visitors as it is the third game in four nights for a banged-up roster. While several guys got a rest on Monday evening, this still sets up as a tougher than usual road spot vs. a Magic team that has a bad record.

Injury Report

Atlanta remains without Dejounte Murray and John Collins due to left ankle sprains, while Trae Young (low back tightness) is questionable. Everyone else appears to be good to go after Atlanta played without several regulars Monday in Memphis.

The Magic list Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs as out for Wednesday’s game.

Odds

The Hawks are 3-point favorites on the road vs. Orlando as of early Wednesday morning. Expect that number to rise (or fall) a bit based on the final status of Young, who is questionable.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Dec. 14, 7:00 pm ET

Location: Amway Center

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game