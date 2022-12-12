Short-handed Hawks blown out by Grizzlies, 128-103

The Atlanta Hawks were in Memphis on Monday evening to take on the Grizzlies.

After a hard fought battle against the Bulls in OT the night before, the Hawos decided to sit Trae Young and Clint Capela. On the other side, Ja Morant was out for the Grizzlies.

Jalen Johnson got into a groove early with this three.

JJ connects on an early 3 pic.twitter.com/XZucqvcezo — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 13, 2022

With the Hawks going down early, AJ Griffin knocked down this shot to cut their deficit.

Offensive rebound ➡️ AJ corner 3 pic.twitter.com/6eVAwpXVqA — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 13, 2022

Throughout the first half, the Hawks fought to keep the score close, but the Grizzlies found ways to pull away.

Johnson continued to show off his playmaking abilities late in the half with this dime to Onyeka Okongwu.

Going into halftime, the Hawks trailed the Grizzlies 62-51.

The second half did not start off great for the Hawks, as the Grizzlies came out with some extra juice on offense and extended their lead.

De’Andre Hunter tried to reel the team back with a three of his own in the third quarter.

By the fourth quarter, the Hawks were down 102-76, and the rest of the game was a breeze for the Grizzlies.

Hunter finished with 19 points, Johnson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Griffin finished with 13 points.

The Hawks will be in Orlando on Wednesday to take on the Magic.