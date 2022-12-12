Preview: Hawks potentially (even more) short-handed on back-to-back in Memphis

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13) will be on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (17-9) on Monday evening after their overtime win over the Chicago Bulls at home on Sunday. The Hawks, already down John Collins and Dejounte Murray, will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic and potentially other key players in the Monday night matchup.

De’Andre Hunter is the only member of the opening night Atlanta starting lineup that doesn’t have some type of injury designation for this game, and he was on a minutes restriction last night in the win over the Bulls. Hunter played 26 minutes in the game and did not appear in overtime. He along with guards AJ Griffin and Trent Forrest figure to make up 60% of the starting lineup, while the best two players on the team are both listed as questionable heading into the game on Monday night.

The win on Monday snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hawks, who have struggled with both chemistry and injuries throughout the first third of the season. Memphis on the other hand have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season and have an 11-2 record at home heading into Monday’s game. Atlanta is just 5-8 on the road so far in 2022-23.

Injury Report

Atlanta will continue to be without Collins and Murray as they each heal from their respective left ankle injuries. Trae Young (low back tightness) and Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) are questionable for Monday’s contest, while Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) will be out due to the back-to-back and some heavy minutes logged in the win over Chicago.

The Grizzlies list Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) and Steven Adams (right ankle soreness) as questionable. Desmond Bane (right big toe sprain) is out.

Odds

The Hawks are 9.5-point underdogs on the road vs. Memphis on Monday. Expect that number to rise (or fall) based on the final status of Young and Capela.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Dec. 12, 8 pm ET

Location: FedEXForum

TV: BSSE, NBA TV

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game