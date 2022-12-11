Preview: Hawks look to snap losing streak Sunday vs. Bulls

The Atlanta Hawks will be back at home on Sunday evening, looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they host the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks dropped a pair of road games in New York (one to each NYC based NBA franchise) earlier in the week, in addition to losing at home on Monday to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Trae Young finally woke up with a big night in the loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, but is still out to an underwhelming start for the season. His shooting percentages are down across the board, something that cannot continue if the Hawks are going to pick up some wins down multiple key players.

The Bulls have also struggled a bit in the early going this season and will be on the second night of a back-to-back after blowing out the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening. Chicago has won their last two games, but sits just 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Atlanta, who is just 3-7 in their last ten games, has slipped down to the No. 7 seed as their record has fell back to the .500 mark. The Hawks, who were not playing particularly great to begin with, now have injury issues mounting within the starting lineup. Atlanta has gotten a boost from the return of Bogdan Bogdanovic and the surprising play of rookie AJ Griffin, but they are still down multiple starters for the next several games.

Injury Report

Atlanta will continue to be without John Collins and Dejounte Murray as they each heal from their respective ankle injuries. De’Andre Hunter (hip) and Onyeka Okongwu (foot) are questionable on Sunday.

The Bulls are on a back-to-back following the win last night, and will not submit an injury report until tomorrow afternoon.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Dec. 11, 6:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game