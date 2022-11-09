Hawks fall flat in fourth quarter, lose to Jazz 125-119

The Atlanta Hawks were at home on Wednesday evening to take on the surging Utah Jazz. They continued to surge, as the Hawks were defeated 125-119.

The Jazz have been a surprise to many this season as the expectation was they were headed toward a rebuild. The Hawks are coming off a big win against the Milwaukee Bucks without Trae Young, as the second unit came through in the second half to seal the game.

The Hawks came out with a steady flow of offense midway through the first quarter, and the Jazz did the same. The Hawks then started missing a few shots on the inside, and the Jazz capitalized knocking down a few threes to take 20-11 lead.

Both teams did not shoot the ball well down the stretch of the first, and it was Justin Holiday who got the Hawks out of the rut with a much-needed three. The Hawks fought back down 11cr and cut their deficit to four points to end the quarter.

That's Justin in the corner pic.twitter.com/e95BxsIKsl — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 10, 2022

The Hawks continued to battle back to start the second quarter and cut the deficit down to two points, but the Jazz answered back and brought their lead back to 11 points. Justin still had the hot hand for the Hawks and knocked down some crucial shots to keep them around.

Justin has the hot hand ♨️ pic.twitter.com/9sr1Redfxp — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 10, 2022

Both teams started to shoot the ball better in the second half, but the Hawks were still fighting from behind. Dejounte Murray did his best to reel the Hawks back in.

DJ coast to coast and-1 ️ pic.twitter.com/sVUFBqFkGs — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 10, 2022

The Hawks attempted to make a push down the stretch of the second, but the Jazz stayed poised and hit a three with seconds left to go into halftime with a 63-54 lead.

It was all Hawks to start the third quarter, as they went on a 14-5 run to tie the game, thanks to a Trae Young three.

The Hawks didn't stop there, and continued to show their offensive dominance against the Jazz, going up 10 points late in the third. Murray showed some jelly in third and was a big factor in the Hawks extending their lead.

The Jazz kept it close, but Young hit a few shots down the stretch of the quarter to give the hawks a 90-85 lead heading into the fourth.

It was a battle between both teams in the fourth, as the Jazz ended up taking the lead again early. Murray continued his solid play on both sides of the ball for the Hawks.

It was midway through the fourth when the Hawks began to lose their juice, and the Jazz began to find the spark they had in the first half. With around five minutes left, the Hawks were trailing by 10 points.

The Hawks made shots down the stretch, but it seemed like the Jazz had an answer for each one of them, leading them to a victory.

Murray finished the game with 26 points, and Young and Hunter both finished with 22 points. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds.

The Hawks will be back at home tomorrow to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Stay tuned.