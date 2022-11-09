Preview: Atlanta Hawks face another great offense in Utah Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks have continued their great start to the season as they are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference at 7-3 and on a three-game winning streak. In their most recent win over the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks, they were without Trae Young and Dejounte Murray led the team with 25 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Also, first-round draft pick AJ Griffin had 24 points off of the bench on 67% shooting.

This will be only their third Western Conference matchup for the entire season and it’s against the best that the west has to offer in the 9-3 Utah Jazz. Both of these teams come in on a three-game winning streak and these are two top-10 offenses in the entire league.

Despite losing not one but two of their marquee players in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert via offseason trades, the Jazz still boast a solid squad with players such as Lauri Markkanen (21.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game), Jordan Clarkson (18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game), Collin Sexton (14.6 points per game), Mike Conley (12.5 points, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game), Kelly Olynyk (12.2 points per game), Malik Beasley (10.9 points per game) and Talen Horton-Tucker (7.5 points and 1.1 steals per game).

Murray continues to be a sweet new addition for the Hawks as he averages 22.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.5 steals. Whenever Trae is either hurt or struggling, he’s always there to pick up the slack. De’Andre Hunter is averaging 14.4 points per game and John Collins has been crucial with his 12.9 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Even though they haven’t been offensive stalwarts, Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu have been important on the defensive end as the former is averaging 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game and the latter is averaging 5.2 rebounds per game.

For the Hawks to win this one, Murray must continue to show up and show out as he has this season. Also, they must be effective down low on both sides of the court and grab crucial rebounds and keep possessions alive through offensive boards.

Injuries

The Hawks might have to go at it without two of their best offensive guards as Young is day-to-day with a shin injury and Bogdan Bogdanovic is still out with a knee injury.

Jazz power forward Jarred Vanderbilt is day-to-day with a groin injury.

Odds

According to DK Sportsbook, the Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Game Info

Date & Time: Wed Nov. 9, 2022, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game