ATL and 29: Putting a blemish on the Bucks

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops sum up the Hawks’ impressive 117-98 win over the previously unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks behind solid efforts from AJ Griffin, Dejounte Murray and company.

ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.