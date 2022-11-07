Hawks knock off previously unbeaten Bucks, 117-98

The Atlanta Hawks were at home to face the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. That didn't last for long, as the Hawks broke their streak, winning 117-98.

These teams saw each other about a week ago and came down to the wire, but the Bucks were able to hold on and win. This time around, the Hawks were without Trae Young due to a right shin injury.

The Hawks didn't have the best start, but the Bucks couldn't relate. The opposing team started off 5-of-5 from three and jumped out to a 10-point lead early in the first quarter. Dejounte Murray tried to keep the Hawks in the game with his array of offensive moves.

DJ finding his spot pic.twitter.com/tZpNB2cpqI — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 8, 2022

Murray and Jalen Johnson hooked up a few times in the first quarter on a few easy buckets.

JJ steals then skies pic.twitter.com/xcNTGltO8F — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 8, 2022

The Hawks kept themselves fairly close, but the Bucks would always answer with a three. To end the first, the Hawks trailed 36-25.

The Hawks came out with some renewed energy in the second quarter, and that was thanks to the second unit. AJ Griffin came in for the Hawks and did what he does best, which is cash from the three-point line.

6 quick ones for the kid pic.twitter.com/lpALn7moiM — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 8, 2022

The second unit cut their deficit down to two points midway through the second, but the Bucks always had an answer in their pockets. Down the stretch of the second quarter, the Hawks started to make another run with the help of the defense.

AJ steal leads to a John slam pic.twitter.com/QQ1y5eKwFT — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 8, 2022

Going into halftime, the Hawks trailed the Bucks 58-52.

The Hawks started the third quarter on a roll with the help of John Collins. The Hawks were then able to take a two-point lead with a Murray mid-range shot.

The energy continued to flow for the Hawks through the third, and it turned defense into offense with an easy dunk for Clint Capela.

Complete chaos ends in a CC slam ☄️ pic.twitter.com/KkfKad0vQo — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 8, 2022

The Hawks kept the lead through the quarter, and Griffin continued to have his best game as a Hawk knocking down another three. Murray kept it going himself and closed the quarter out with five straight points to give the Hawks an 89-80 lead going into the fourth.

It was all bench mob in the fourth, and it started with a putback dunk from Onyeka Okongwu. The energy was definitely contagious, and the entire second unit came out and showed out. Griffin continued his hot shooting and Justin Holiday joined the fun as well. Griffin made the NBA record books as the first rookie to score at least 20 points and three steals in a game.

Okongwu continued his high-energy plays and had another putback dunk in the fourth.

Six players finished in double digits for the Hawks, as Murray led the way with 25 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds, and Griffin finished with 24 points.

The Hawks will be back on Wednesday to take on the Utah Jazz.

Stay tuned.