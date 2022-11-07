Preview: Hawks, Bucks set for Monday night tilt

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their homestand Monday evening when they host the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks come into the contest a perfect 9-0, which obviously includes a win over the Hawks earlier this season. Atlanta is 3-1 at home so far this season, but Milwaukee will represent the best competition they have seen at State Farm Arena thus far.

The Hawks will look to ride their momentum off of an exciting win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday evening, as Dejounte Murray and Trae Young continue to be a powerful backcourt tandem. Murray has been a force on the defensive end in addition to his scoring and assisting, and the early returns seem to indicate that Atlanta made a great move to make sure he became a Hawk. Young has shot just 30% from three-point range through nine games and 38% overall, so his best play is likely still yet to come.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to an MVP start to the new season, providing his usual dominance on both ends of the floor for the Bucks. Milwaukee is off to such a stellar start to 2022-23 despite the absence of some other key pieces, and the play of Antetokounmpo is the main reason above all else. The Bucks took down the Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, and remain a tough matchup for Atlanta. Milwaukee seemingly has a size advantage at every single matchup, but the Hawks have found a way to remain completive and arguably have fought some tough whistles vs. Antetokounmpo particularly.

Injuries

The Hawks will again be without Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) for Monday’s game as he continues to work his way back to form and health. Trae Young (right shin soreness) is listed as questionable. Young was also sporting protective goggles in Saturday’s game following the injury to his left eye on Wednesday.

Pat Connaughton (right calf), Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery), and Khris Middleton (left wrist surgery) are listed as out for the Bucks on Monday. Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) is probable.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 2.5-point favorite on the road in Atlanta on Monday evening, per DK Sportsbook.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Nov. 7, 8:15 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game