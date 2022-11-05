Preview: Hawks return home to host Pelicans

The Atlanta Hawks (5-3) return home from a five-game road trip to host the New Orleans Pelicans (5-3) on Saturday evening. The Hawks schedule does not lighten up any despite returning home, as their next nine games are all vs. fairly stiff competition. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have continued to carry much of the load for Atlanta and look like one of the better backcourts across the league. While there have been growing pains, the two stars appear to complement each other fairly well on the court.

The Pelicans may be poised to rise up the Western Conference ladder this season if Zion Williamson is able to stay on the court. A core of Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and some intriguing young pieces makes New Orleans a trendy not-so-sleeper pick out West this year. This will be a tough matchup for the Hawks, who need to take care of business at home during this difficult stretch of the schedule.

New Orleans will be on a back-to-back on Saturday following their win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors at home on Friday evening. The Hawks will have the rest edge on their home floor in this spot as they last played Wednesday in New York in what was a convincing come-from-behind win over the Knicks.

Injuries

The Hawks will again be without Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) for Saturday’s game as he continues to work his way back to form and health. Trae Young (left eye contusion) is listed as questionable after taking a hit from Julius Randle earlier in the week, though it would seem like somewhat of a surprise if he doesn’t play after he returned to the game sporting goggles on Wednesday.

New Orleans is on a back-to-back and will not submit an injury report until Saturday afternoon.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sat. Nov. 5, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game