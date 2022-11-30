Hawks cruise to 125-108 win over Magic despite injuries

The Atlanta Hawks battled the Orlando Magic on Wednesday evening, looking to get back on track after a recent skid. The Hawks were able to get a sound win over the Magic in this one, winning 125-108.

Atlanta got out to a strong start offensively in this one, scoring 38 points in the opening period on their way to an 11-point lead. The Hawks opened the game 16-of-19 from two-point range despite being 0-of-6 from three in the first.

Big O gets the offensive board then gets it back for the jam pic.twitter.com/8Yi0jJryMt — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 1, 2022

De’Andre Hunter, who was a game-time decision to play in this one, was forced to exit in the first quarter and go to the locker room. His return was deemed questionable with right thigh soreness, and he did not return to action.

The second quarter was more evenly played, as Orlando held the Hawks’ lead around ten points for the bulk of the period. Atlanta pulled away a bit however late in half, with Trae Young orchestrating things per usual. Young led Hawks with a first half double-double of 13 points and 10 assists, while Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela each had 16 points at the break. Atlanta surged to a 70-50 lead at the half with the late run.

Trae's 9th assist of the first half was a dime. pic.twitter.com/lKayEmgsv3 — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) December 1, 2022

John Collins limped into the locker room, and also did not return to action. He suffered a left ankle sprain per Hawks PR.

Young continued to surge in the third, scoring 17 points in the quarter as the Hawks cruised to a 100-76 lead through three quarters.

Trae in his bag pic.twitter.com/qvooQI1KJs — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 1, 2022

Young finished with 30 points and 14 assists in the win as the Hawks cruised home to victory in the fourth. Murray finished with 27 points and six assists, while Capela added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawks will be back in action Friday night when they host the Denver Nuggets.

