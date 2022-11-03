ATL and 29: In the zone

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops discuss the Atlanta Hawks’ trends from the past week, including a turnaround in Madison Square Garden led by Dejounte Murray on a career night.

ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.