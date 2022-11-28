Hawks fall short in fourth quarter, lose to 76ers 104-101

The Atlanta Hawks were in Philadelphia on Monday evening to take on the 76ers. It was a battle to the end, but the Hawks were not able to come out with the victory, losing 104-101.

The Hawks were looking to end their 2-game losing skid, and with the 76ers without their starting backcourt. After missing a week of action, Joel Embiid returned in the lineup for the Sixers, and after missing the last two games with dental pain, Clint Capela returned for the Hawks.

Dejounte Murray popped it off for the Hawks with his patent mid-range jumper.

Dejounte winds through for our first bucket pic.twitter.com/slzeAKT1g8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2022

John Collins continued his strong play from the day before against the Miami Heat with seven early points, which included this big dunk.

John fastbreak THUNDER pic.twitter.com/dK1ejxXrec — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2022

To end the first quarter, the Hawks led the 76ers 34-23.

It was the Justin Holiday show towards the end of the first quarter and midway through the second, as he was perfect from the field with 10 points. He also made history by making his 1,000th career three-pointer.

Trae Young found De’Andre Hunter for this quick pass in the paint.

Ice whips one to Dre for the bucket pic.twitter.com/VLQDMyfVnd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2022

Joel Embiid started to get it going for the 76ers late in the half, and cut the Hawks lead to four heading into halftime.

The Hawks came out in the second half with Young leading the way with seven straight points to increase their lead back to double digits. Not only was he racking up the points, but he was dishing out easy points for his teammates.

All of this pic.twitter.com/4XCpVdVuKK — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2022

Though the Hawks seemed to be rolling, their defense couldn’t stop the 76ers, and they ended up taking the lead. The Hawks had a few answers of their own, and were able to come out of the third quarter with the score tied at 81.

Holiday continued his hot shooting into the fourth to keep the Hawks close.

Both teams went back and forth down the stretch of the game, with the Hawks in front for most of the time.

Murray came out with a big shot with less that two minutes remaining to give the Hawks a three-point lead.

DJ ON A DIME pic.twitter.com/VZ67tFeRp7 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2022

That didn’t faze Embiid, as he hit the next two shots for the 76ers to give them a one-point lead with 18 seconds left in the game.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, they were not able to respond after Young turned over the basketball.

Young finished with 18 points and 10 assists, Hunter finished with 18 points, and Murray finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

The Hawks will be in Orlando on Wednesday evening to take on the Magic.