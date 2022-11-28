ATL and 29: Help!

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops break down some of the things that broke down in the Atlanta Hawks home loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday, in addition to the following topics.

breaking down the things that broke down in Houston on Friday in the loss to the Rockets

Wes Morton cameo on Onyeka Okongwu and Trae Young’s off-ball game

ATL and 29: A Pachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.