Hawks suffer 128-122 road loss to Rockets despite big nights from Young and Murray

The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets battled on Friday night, with the Hawks looking for a victory on the road. Atlanta was unable to get the win however, getting blasted on the glass in a 128-122 defeat.

The Rockets got out to a hot start, outscoring the Hawks 38-33 in the first quarter. Atlanta struggled immensely on the glass without starting center Clint Capela, who was unable to go in this one due to dental pain. Houston out-rebounded the Hawks a ridiculous 59 to 28 for the game.

Early and-1 for Trae pic.twitter.com/Ns8BeEAGy0 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 26, 2022

The Hawks found their footing in the second, however, and took a 72-69 lead into the break following a strong second quarter on the offensive end.

Trae draws three defenders.

Dejounte gets three points. pic.twitter.com/Oo0BFcI2Te — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) November 26, 2022

Atlanta rallied with another strong quarter in the third, outscoring the Rockets 32-25 in the period. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray both got rolling in the quarter, each totaling over 30 points in the first three quarters. The Hawks carried a 10-point lead into the final frame.

Houston started the fourth on an 8-0 run, pulling the score to 104-102 in favor of Atlanta with just under 10 minutes to go. The Rockets were able to hang in it from there as the game would go down to the final moments.

The Hawks would draw cold down the stretch, getting outscored 34-18 by Houston in the fourth quarter on the way to defeat despite 83 combined points from Young (44) and Murray (39). Atlanta will be home for more weekend action on Sunday when the host the Miami Heat.

