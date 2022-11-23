Hawks win 115-106, snap Kings’ seven-game win streak

The Atlanta Hawks were at home on Wednesday evening to take on the Sacramento Kings. Behind Young’s 35 points, they were able to win 115-106.

Both teams came into the evening 10-7 and looked to head into Thanksgiving with a win. It was a homecoming for Kevin Huerter as it was his first time facing the Hawks after playing with the team since 2018.

The Hawks came out with a good pace on offense, with all starters scoring in the first quarter. John Collins got his first points with this tough bucket and the foul.

The second unit got into the fun late in the quarter, as Jalen Johnson rose up for a easy dunk.

JJJ = Jalen Johnson Jam pic.twitter.com/NbSvLWUoaH — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 24, 2022

The Hawks went into the second quarter leading the Kings 35-26. They continued to pile on the points creating multiple turnovers and scoring in transition, thanks to Johnson’s scoring explosion. The Hawks led by as much as 15 points midway through the second quarter and the Kings couldn't find many answers to respond.

Trae Young was dishing and diming in the quarter, finding Dejounte Murray in the corner for this open three.

Trae are you serious with this pass pic.twitter.com/SMnqxA9UWd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 24, 2022

Going into halftime, the Hawks led 72-57 with Young leading all scorers with 17 points.

The Hawks continued to put the pressure on the Kings, scoring consistently and answering everytime they had tried to cut their deficit. Young kept it rolling in the third quarter with this four-point play.

Sheeeeeesh Trae for 4 pic.twitter.com/43A7DWXPYF — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 24, 2022

Clint Capela turned defense to offense with this play as he ran the court with Young.

CC running the floor pic.twitter.com/dfCRpnWOld — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 24, 2022

Despite the Kings efforts, the Hawks were still able to hold on to their lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks continued to answer the Kings in the fourth, and Young hit a three with less than 5 minutes left in the game to put the Hawks up by 13 points.

With a minute left, Young hit another dagger to seal the Hawks win.

Young finished with 35 points and seven assists, Murray finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, De’Andre Hunter finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Capela finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Hawks will be in Houston on Friday evening to take on the Rockets.

Stay tuned.