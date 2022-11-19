ATL and 29: Fifteen games in

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops examine where the Atlanta Hawks (9-6) sit after 15 games.

What is the path to getting better?

Is John Collins right for this team? Can he get his shot right?

Does AJ Griffin fit defensively?

