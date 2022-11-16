Hawks fall to hot shooting Celtics, 126-101

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics met on Wednesday night, as the Hawks were looking for a second consecutive impressive win after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The Hawks were unable to get the win in this one, falling to the Celtics’ sharpshooting by a score of 126-101. The loss moves the Hawks to 9-6 on the season, while Boston moves to 11-3.

Atlanta trailed out of the gates in this one, as Boston raced out to a 30-18 lead in the first 12 minutes behind scorching-hot shooting from deep. The Hawks were again ambushed by the Celtics in the third, getting outscored 35-25 in the period and falling out of the game from there. The Celtics were able to get the win in this game despite being without guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon.

Jaylen Brown led a balanced attack for Boston, leading the way with 22 points in the win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while both Payton Pritchard (14 points, 4-of-6 from three-point range) and Sam Hauser (15 points, 5-of-6 from 3) scored in double-digits off the bench.

Trae Young led the way for the Hawks in the loss with 27 points and nine assists, while Dejounte Murray added 19 points and five assists. De’Andre Hunter added 13 points and four rebounds.

Atlanta will now have a couple of days off to reset as they are at home Saturday at State Farm Arena vs. the Toronto Raptors. Tip is set for shortly after 6 pm ET.

Stay tuned.