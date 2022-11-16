Preview: Hawks, Celtics set for national TV showdown

The Atlanta Hawks return to their home floor at State Farm Arena on Wednesday evening after quick two-game stint on the road. The Hawks will host the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics in the nationally televised matchup. Atlanta is off to a strong 9-5 start to the season following their win over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road Monday evening.
The Hawks are on pace to win over 50 games through the first 14, as the addition of guard Dejounte Murray has proved to be massive on both ends of the floor. While the Celtics are amidst the turmoil of the Ime Udoka situation, they have managed to play well under new head coach Joe Mazulla.
Boston sports the best record in the East to this point at 11-3, and looks to have hit the ground running despite the coaching change. The Hawks, currently the No. 3 seed in the conference, will look to gain some ground on the Celtics in the friendly confines of their home floor.
Injury Report
The Hawks will again be without Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) for Wednesday’s game.
Boston lists Marcus Smart (right ankle inflammation) as probable and Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) as out following an update to the report on Wednesday afternoon. Robert Williams III (left knee surgery) and Danilo Gallinari (left ACL repair) remain out.
Odds
Per DK Sportsbook, the Hawks come into Wednesday game as 1.5-point underdog vs. the Celtics.
Game Info
Date & Time: Wed. Nov. 16, 2022, 7:30 pm ET
Location: State Farm Arena
TV: ESPN
Streaming: WatchESPN, ESPN App
Radio: 92.9 The Game
