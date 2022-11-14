Preview: Hawks meet Bucks for third time in young season

The Atlanta Hawks will be back on the road Monday evening for yet another matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. It will be the Hawks’ third matchup with the Bucks since Oct. 29, with the teams splitting those two matchups 1-1. Most recently, Atlanta took down Milwaukee without Trae Young last week at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks come into play on Monday with all five starters averaging double-digit points, with Trae Young leading the way at 27.4 points per game despite struggling a bit in terms of efficiency. Dejounte Murray continues to excel on both ends of the floor early in his tenure with the club, and the Hawks will need their backcourt to take advantage of a short-handed Milwaukee guard rotation on Monday night.

The Bucks are a perfect 7-0 at home so far this season, so Atlanta will be looking to spoil that on their way to a win in this one. Giannis Antetokounmpo is unsurprisingly off to another MVP start to the season, and the Hawks will as always have to look for a way to slow him down. While that’s never an easy task, Atlanta has been able to hang tough the first two times around vs. the Bucks so far this season.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic is still out with his knee injury recovery. The rest of the injury report is clear after Onyeka Okongwu missed Saturday’s game in Philadelphia due to personal reasons.

The Bucks will be missing Jrue Holiday (ankle) on Monday, while Khris Middleton (wrist) remains out. This leaves Milwaukee with their best two non-Giannis players on the shelf in this matchup. Grayson Allen (non-COVID illness), MarJon Beauchamp (calf), and Giannis Antetokoumpo (left knee soreness) are probable to suit up for the Bucks.

Odds

According to DK Sportsbook, the Bucks are a 4-point favorite over the Hawks on Monday night.

Game Info

Date & Time: Mon. Nov. 14, 2022, 8 pm ET

Location: Fiserv Forum

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game