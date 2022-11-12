Hawks unable to complete comeback in 121-109 loss to 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks went on the road Saturday evening looking for their second consecutive victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who they beat at home on Thursday. The Hawks were unable to get the win vs. the Sixers this time around, losing by a score of 121-109.

The 76ers got out to a hot start, scoring 37 points in the opening quarter. Atlanta struggled on the offensive end as well in the first and trailed 37-24 heading to the second period. Joel Embiid (14 points) and Trae Young (13 points) were both hot in the first quarter.

The Atlanta defense was not much better in the second, as the Sixers cruised to their second straight 30-point quarter and took a 16-point lead into the half. Embiid had 18 points in the opening half for Philadelphia, while Tyrese Maxey added 14 points before the break. Young paced the Hawks with 17 points, with Dejounte Murray scoring 14.

After beginning to look out of this game, the Hawks began to claw back late in the third quarter. After trailing by as many as 27, Atlanta used an 18-3 run to close the gap. While the 76ers still led by 15 heading to the fourth, the Hawks had given themselves a chance after being on the ropes down nearly 30 points early in the second half.

Trae is sparking a run. pic.twitter.com/eyILsimPgE — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) November 13, 2022

The Hawks continued to fight back throughout the fourth quarter, cutting it to a two-possession game inside the final 2:30 when they trailed 113-107. Embiid however got to the free throw line for his 38th & 39th points, extending the lead back to eight points with 2:08 to go. Atlanta would not rebound from there, ultimately falling by the final score of 121-109.

Young led the Hawks with 27 points and 11 assists in the loss, while Murray added 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Clint Capela finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Embiid led all scorers with 42 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists in the win for the 76ers. Maxey added 26 points and eight assists.

The Hawks will be on the road again Monday night for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

