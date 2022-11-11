Preview: Hawks travel to Philadelphia for second straight game against 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks will play their second of two straight games against the Philadelphia 76ers, this time in the City of Brotherly Love. The first one went pretty well for the home team, as Trae Young led the team to a 104-95 victory with a team-leading 26 points along with seven assists.

Young matched 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who also had 26 points along with 13 rebounds. On top of that, it was a complete offensive performance for the Hawks as all five starters were in double-figures and Onyeka Okongwu came off the bench to provide 10 points and 11 rebounds.

It will take that kind of team performance again to beat a projected championship contender on their home court. The guard tandem of Trae Young (27.5 points and 9.2 assists per game) and Dejounte Murray (21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game) must continue to work well off of each other.

On the other side of the court, they will contend with not just the runner-up for the past two MVP awards in Embiid (27.8 points and 10 rebounds per game). Tyrese Maxey has had an increased workload in the absence of James Harden, while Tobias Harris continues to be a viable scoring option at forward. PJ Tucker has struggled offensively, but can still be a defensive presence.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic is still out with his knee injury recovery.

The 76ers will have to go at it without James Harden as he recovers from a right foot strain. Forward Paul Reed is also questionable with a right knee bruise.

Odds

According to DK Sportsbook, the 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite over the Hawks on Saturday evening.

Game Info

Date & Time: Sat Nov. 12, 2022, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game