Hawks request waivers on Brooks, Ellison, Etienne, Silva

The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on four players following their two-game Abu Dhabi Games set. The team requested waivers on guards Malik Ellison, Armoni Brooks, Tyson Etienne and forward Chris Silva.

The updated Hawks roster is listed below, as we are now inching closer towards regular season action.

Atlanta returns to the states gearing towards their final preparations for the upcoming regular season. The Hawks will be back in action Wednesday night on the road vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, then have a neutral sight game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans in Birmingham, AL on Friday to round out the 2022 preseason schedule.

The Hawks are hoping to enter the new season healthy, as they are still waiting to see Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson on the floor this preseason.

Stay tuned for more updates and coverage as the preseason winds down and we move towards what looks like a promising season for the Hawks.