Preview: Hawks, Bucks set for Game 2 of Abu Dhabi Games

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will be back in action on Saturday afternoon for the second and final contest of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Games. The Hawks took the victory in the opening game behind a stellar performance from freshly acquired guard Dejounte Murray,

The Hawks chose to play the first game in Abu Dhabi fairly competitively, playing multiple starters into the fourth quarter. It’s possible they will unload the bench earlier in Saturday’s contest, but that obviously remains to be seen. The Bucks didn’t play their starters quite as much as Atlanta did on Thursday, so we’ll keep an eye on how much their regulars go on Saturday as well.

Murray initiated much of the offense on Thursday for the Hawks, as head coach Nate McMillan’s staff got an extended feel for their new guard. Trae Young operated off the basketball quite a bit in the opening contest the other day, something that we should see more of this season.

Young will obviously run the show more than anyone once the regular season starts, while the Hawks may continue to give Murray extended looks as the primary creator in an effort to get a better feel for how the offense looks under his controls.

Following the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Games, the Hawks will return to the states for two more preseason games, both of which will come away from home.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sat. Oct. 8, 12 pm ET

Location: Ethiad Arena

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: NBA

