Preview: Hawks kick off preseason action in Abu Dhabi vs. Bucks

Atlanta Hawks basketball is back. The Hawks will start their preseason action on Thursday afternoon from Abu Dhabi. The matchup marks the first of a two-game set between Atlanta and the Milwaukee Bucks, with the second game coming Saturday afternoon.

The 2022 Abu Dhabi games are the first of their kind, and the first NBA games of any kind to take place there. It remains to be seen exactly how the Hawks come out rotationally, as Jalen Johnson, Trent Forrest, AJ Griffin and Bogdan Bogdanovic are seemingly set to be inactive for the start of the preseason. Forrest and Johnson are both ill and did not make the trip.

Obviously the NBA preseason is essentially a series of glorified practices, but the Abu Dhabi element certainly adds some excitement for fans as well as the players. The Hawks will open the regular season on Oct. 19 vs. the Houston Rockets.

Injuries

Preseason is always a gamble in terms of who’s actually going to play and how much, but expect to see most of the Hawks this afternoon. Bogdanovic, Johnson and Forrest seem like the likely guys to be out, while Griffin may also join that group.

Odds

PLEASE DO NOT BET ON THE PRESEASON. EVER. The Bucks are favored by four this afternoon, for those of you who must know.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Thurs. Oct. 6, 12 pm ET

Location: Ethiad Arena

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: NBA

