Preview: Hawks look to bounce back in Toronto

The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) and Toronto Raptors (3-3) will meet on Monday evening as the Hawks will play the fourth game on their current five-game roadtrip. Atlanta is 2-1 on the trip to this point after dropping Saturday’s contest to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors last played Friday when they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trae Young continued to light it up for the Hawks in the loss on Saturday, scoring 42 points (25 in the second half) in defeat. Young has increased his scoring total in each game to this point in the season. The Hawks will need more hot shooting from Young on Monday as they look to take an important Eastern Conference matchup. Young is averaging 31.5 points and 9.7 assists per game through the first six games of the 2022-23 season.

Pascal Siakam is off to an outstanding start to the season for Toronto, averaging 25.3 points, 9.2 assists and 7.7 assists per game. He will be a tough assignment for the Hawks, as he has the size and mobility to get to his spots with ease. The Raptors attack starts with Siakam, so neutralizing him is obviously a big key for Atlanta in this matchup.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) remains out for the Hawks on Monday. He is the only player listed on the report for Atlanta.

Otto Porter Jr. (personal reasons) the lone member on the Raptors’ injury report for Monday’s game.

Odds

The Hawks are 3.5-point underdogs on the road vs. the Raptors on Monday night per Draft Kings Sportsbook. The over/under points number sits at 223, for those interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Oct. 31, 7 pm ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)