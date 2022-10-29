Hawks fall late to Bucks, 123-115

The Atlanta Hawks looked to win a third straight road game as the trip moved to Milwaukee for a matchup with the Bucks on Saturday night. The Hawks were ultimately unable to pick up the win vs. Milwaukee in this one, falling by a score of 123-115.

Trae Young was red-hot out of the gates, scoring 17 points in the opening quarter for the visitors.

Oh goodness Trae pic.twitter.com/SWAduVPNQQ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 30, 2022

After an explosive first, the Bucks held Young scoreless in the second quarter on their way to a 59-51 lead heading into the half. The Hawks had just seven assists as a team in the first two quarters, while Milwaukee had 15.

DJ quiets the crowd pic.twitter.com/UfcGDzfg6t — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 30, 2022

Young was again hot out of the gates in the second half, lighting it up from the field in the third quarter after a quiet second. The guard had 16 points in the third quarter, helping keep Atlanta within striking distance.

Trae from across the street pic.twitter.com/zcT7KidcpP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 30, 2022

Milwaukee carried a 91-84 lead to the fourth quarter behind strong thirds from both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Antetokounmpo ramped up his aggressiveness after scoring just four points in the first half.

Justin Holiday had 10 points for Atlanta early in the fourth, buying a pair of three-pointers to pull the Hawks back within three early in the fourth as the Bucks’ lead shrunk to 99-96 at the 8:15 mark.

Justin Holiday in the 4th:



-3-ball

-Clamps on his brother

-Bucket

-3-ball pic.twitter.com/eQetugBLYC — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 30, 2022

Atlanta got within two when Onyeka Okongwu exploded for this putback slam on Antetokounmpo with under seven minutes to go.

The Hawks briefly tied the score at 104 inside the five-minute mark, but Antetokounmpo quickly dunked on the other end leading to an Atlanta timeout. Bucks lead 106-104 with 4:24 to go.

Young would strike again, giving the Hawks a 107-106 lead with a three that got him to 40 points on the mark, but Milwaukee struck back quickly again.

Antetokounmpo would score again inside the 1:20 mark at the rim to give the Bucks a 114-111 lead with 1:15 to play. The Hawks called another timeout at that point, searching for a crucial bucket on the offensive end. Murray would score out of the timeout to pull Atlanta back with one, before Antetokounmpo again scored to put the Bucks up three.

Young followed Antetokounmpo’s bucket with a score of his own to pull the Hawks back within one inside the final minute Milwaukee held a slim 116-115 lead. Jrue Holiday made a floater to put the Bucks back up 118-115 with 23.2, prompting the final timeout Hawks.

De’Andre Hunter was called for a questionable offensive foul on the ensuing inbounds play, and the Hawks weren’t able to come back from there, falling in defeat.

Young finished with 42 (25 in the second half) points and five assists in the loss, while Murray added 21 points and six assists. Antetokounmpo had 34 points (30 in the second half) and 17 rebounds, while Holiday had 34 points and 12 assists for the Bucks in the win.

The Hawks will continue their road trip on Monday when they meet up with the Toronto Raptors north of the border.

Stay tuned.