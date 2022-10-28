Hawks pull away from Pistons in second half, win 136-112

The Atlanta Hawks battled the Detroit Pistons again on the road on Friday evening, beating the Pistons from the second consecutive game with a convincing 136-112 win. Trae Young exploded for a huge game, scoring 36 points and 12 assists in just 30 minutes of action.

Dejounte Murray burst out of the gates in this one after a rough game on Wednesday, scoring ten points in the opening minutes.

Dejounte has 10 and we haven't even played 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/wmakO0gyQj — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 28, 2022

The Hawks scored 35 points in total in the first quarter, carrying a six-point lead over the Pistons into the second. Detroit would respond however, scoring 38 points in the second quarter. Atlanta’s offense kept humming when their defense dipped, though, as they scored 34 of their own in the second, maintaining a 69-67 lead going into the half.

Trae to Big O ‼️ pic.twitter.com/qMfjwnodyO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 28, 2022

Atlanta somehow held the lead despite the Pistons shooting 25 free throws in the first half. Trae Young had 23 points in the first half, but it was Detroit’s Cade Cunningham leading all scorers with 27 points at the break.

The Hawks were able to find some separation in the third quarter, however, outscoring the Pistons 37-27 in the period. Atlanta was again led by Young in the third, who had 36 points and 12 assists heading into the fourth quarter.

Atlanta started the fourth on a 17-7 run, ballooning the lead to 24 points. The Hawks would not look back from there as they cruised to a big win. Young led the way for Atlanta with 36 points and 12 assists, as he continues his hot start to the season. Murray added 26 points and five assists in the win.

The Hawks will travel to Milwaukee for a back-to-back with the Bucks tomorrow evening.

Stay tuned.