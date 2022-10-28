Preview: Hawks, Pistons meet for second game of early season set

The Atlanta Hawks are back in Detroit on Friday night for another matchup with the Pistons. The Hawks took care of the Pistons by a score of 118-113 on Wednesday, as the teams look to complete the two-game set Friday night. Atlanta was led by a big first half by Trae Young in Wednesday’s win, with Clint Capela holding down the fort defensively and on the glass.

Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic did their best to keep Detroit close, but it was ultimately not enough as the Hawks were able to hold on for the victory. Atlanta will look to move to 4-1 on the young season with another win on Friday, as they continue to grow together with all of their new additions. Dejounte Murray will look to have a bounce back game after struggling from the field in Wednesday’s win.

The Hawks will be favorites for the fifth straight game to begin the 2022-23 season, and they will look to again take advantage. Atlanta dropped a dud of a game Sunday vs. the short-handed Charlotte Hornets, but other than that they have been able to take care of business so far this season. The Hawks remain nearly at full strength, with one exception.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic (out, right knee injury recovery) remains out for the Hawks, but he is on the road trip and has practicing to some extent.

Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks are out for Detroit, while rookie Jaden Ivey (illness) is questionable.

Odds

The Hawks are 6.5-point favorites over the Pistons on Friday night per Draft Kings Sportsbook. The over/under points number sits at 229, for those interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Oct. 28, 7 pm ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)