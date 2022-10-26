Preview: Hawks begin road trip in Detroit

The Atlanta Hawks will embark on their first road trip of the 2022-23 season when they battle with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Hawks started the season with three straight home games, winning the first two before dropping a game Sunday to the Charlotte Hornets. Atlanta will now look to get back on track in the first of two consecutive games in Detroit.

The Pistons have struggled so far this season, posting the worst net rating in the NBA to this point in the short season. Detroit also played in Washington last night, losing 120-99 before flying home. Atlanta should be in a prime position to take advantaged of a less talented and rested Pistons group.

These types of games are ones the Hawks cannot afford to lose if they have their sights on a top-6 seed in the Eastern Conference, which may be as deep as ever. Detroit is still rebuilding and has not found their footing yet, going 1-3 to start the new campaign. Atlanta is a strong road favorite in this spot, and for good reason. But nothing is ever a guarantee in the NBA, of course.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic (out, right knee injury recovery) remains out for the Hawks, while Justin Holiday (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

The Pistons are on a back-to-back and will not submit an injury report until this afternoon.

Odds

The Hawks are 7.5-point favorites over the Pistons on Wednesday evening per Draft Kings Sportsbook. The over/under points number sits at 231, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Oct. 26, 7 pm ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)