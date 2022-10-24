ATL and 29: Ingredients, bench and otherwise

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops take a look at recent Atlanta Hawks trends, including the things that went awry in Sunday’s loss to Charlotte. Other topics include bench chemistry, how Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin fit with the bench unit. Includes some bonus audio of head coach Nate McMillan talking after Saturday’s practice.

