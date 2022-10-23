Preview: Hawks host Hornets, look to move to 3-0

The Atlanta Hawks (2-0) will host the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) on Sunday evening as they look to move to 3-0 on the young season. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have seemed to gel together well through two games, while John Collins is also off to a hot start in the first pair of games.

The Hawks could be in a good spot to stay unbeaten here, as Charlotte could be without their top two guards. LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) has already been ruled out, while Terry Rozier is also dealing with an ankle issue. Atlanta is set to be big favorites at home over the short-handed Hornets.

This Southeast divisional matchup loses a bit of its appeal with Ball not being out there at point guard opposing Young and Murray, but perhaps the Hawks will be able to take advantage and pick up another victory. Atlanta will head out on the road for a pair of games vs. the Detroit Pistons following the matchup with Charlotte.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic (out, right knee injury recovery) remains the only Hawks player listed on the injury report again in this spot. The exact timetable for Bogdanovic to return to play still remains a bit cloudy as we begin to move along in the regular season.

In addition to Ball being out in the backcourt, Rozier (right ankle sprain) and Cody Martin (quad) are doubtful for Charlotte. The injuries may have already piled up for the Hornets just a couple of games into the season.

Odds

The Hawks are 10-point favorites over the Hornets on Sunday per Draft Kings Sportsbook as of early Sunday morning. The over/under points number sits at 228, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Oct. 23, 5 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)