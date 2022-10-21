Hawks move to 2-0 with 108-98 win over Magic

The Atlanta Hawks moved to 2-0 on Friday, beating the Orlando Magic 108-98 in what was another win at State Farm Arena. The Hawks were again led by a balanced attack, with Trae Young leading the way with 25 points and 13 assists. John Collins (23) and Dejounte Murray (20) also scored 20+ points for the second straight game.

The Magic hung around for much of the game, with Atlanta needing to ramp up the defense in the fourth quarter before pulling away for the win. Both Murray and Young had key steals in the fourth, and Young made Orlando hurt with some big buckets down the stretch.

Ice Cold Daggers pic.twitter.com/t1FGaB6Whx — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 22, 2022

Rookie Paolo Banchero led the Magic starters with 20 points in the loss, while Cole Anthony poured in 25 off of the bench to lead all Orlando scorers. The Magic fall to 0-2 with the defeat. Atlanta found themselves in a hole early in this one, trailing 27-19 after the first quarter. They had cut that lead in half to just four points by the half, but still trailed.

11 to 15 is working tonighttt pic.twitter.com/BgqAwK7eD0 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 22, 2022

After a closely contested third quarter, the Hawks trailed by just one heading to the final frame. Orlando hung tough to start the period, but Atlanta turned on the jets about halfway through the period on both ends of the floor. In total, the Hawks outscored the Magic 28-17 in what was a dominant fourth on the defensive end for the hosts.

Young (25 points, 13 assists) and Collins (23 points, 13 boards) both notched double-doubles in the win, with Murray getting close with 20 points and nine assists. Atlanta’s ‘big 3’ took control when needed for the second straight game to start the season after putting away the Rockets in the opener on Wednesday.

The Hawks will have a chance to go to 3-0 at home on Sunday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Stay tuned.