ATL and 29: A one game sample

By Zach Hood
Houston Rockets v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops and Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com try to tackle the season’s trends to date, keeping in mind that the season is just one game long at this point. Also included: a quick chat with Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter.

ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.

