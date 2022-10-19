Preview: Hawks set to host Rockets in season opener

The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets will open the season in Atlanta on Wednesday evening as the NBA season kicks off with a full slate. The Hawks enter the season with plenty of excitement and a new look roster. Nate McMillan’s staff will look to incorporate the new additions, notable All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, as the Hawks look to push towards the postseason for the third straight year.
Houston, coached by Stephen Silas, brings a young roster into the new season. That group is headlined by 2021 No. 3 overall pick Jalen Green. Green is an explosive scorer and finisher at the guard position, and his second season should be entertaining to watch. The Rockets likely won’t contend for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but they have some intriguing pieces and will be a fun opponent to kick off the new season.
Trae Young worked more off the ball for Atlanta this preseason, which could be something to look for as the Hawks incorporate Murray. De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu all appear to be entering the season healthier than they have been in years past, while John Collins returns after another offseason of trade rumors. All around, the Hawks have a lot to prove following a first-round exit in last season’s playoffs. It should be a fun season for those following the club.
Injuries
Bogdan Bogdanovic (out, knee recovery) is the only Hawk on the injury report for the season opener. Houston lists rookie TyTy Washington Jr. (knee) and JaeSean Tate (ankle) as out.
Odds
The Hawks are 9.5-point favorites over the Rockets on Wednesday night per DK Sportsbook.
Game Info
Game Date & Time: Weds. Oct. 19, 7:30 pm ET
Location: State Farm Arena
TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)
Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)
Radio: 92.9 The Game
