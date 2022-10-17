ATL and 29: On the cusp

Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops and Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com discuss the Atlanta Hawks’ preseason trends, especially the things that went down in the finale vs. New Orleans. Then, a discussion on the teams each expects to land at the top of the conference standings at the end of the regular season. Features bonus audio of Dejounte Murray after practice Monday.

ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.