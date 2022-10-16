2022-23 Atlanta Hawks player preview: Justin Holiday

Justin Holiday is back on the Atlanta Hawks.

The veteran small forward was traded during the offseason from the Sacramento Kings with Moe Harkless (who was later waived) and draft compensation for Kevin Huerter. The trade helped shed some cap space, and also gave the Hawks a dependable forward that knows how to get the job done.

There's nothing flashy about Holiday’s game, but he's the player that any team would want. He rarely misses games, and he’s a reliable 3-and-D player that you can plug into any lineup. Last year, the Hawks did not have consistent forward depth behind De’Andre Hunter, and in the second half of the season, all they had was Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Kevin Knox behind him.

Now, with those two gone, plus Huerter, having Holiday should be a nice welcome to the fold. On offense, Holiday is known for shooting threes, and last season he shot 36% from deep. Catch-and-shoot is his speciality, and with guards like Trae Young and Dejointe Murray, he should be able to get some nice looks. If he needs to run off of a pair of screens to get open, he has bigs like Clint Capela, John Collins, and Onyeka Okongwu to set him up.

With Holiday coming off the bench, what he brings on offense will be much-needed since their isn’t much shooting on the team. With Bogdan Bogdanovic’s health in question, having a reliable player like Holiday is a plus for the Hawks.

The Holiday brothers have offensive skills, but what they’re known for is their defense. Justin plays his role like a true veteran on defense, coming in as a help defender a solid point-of attack-defender.

Nate McMillan loves his veterans, and it wouldn't be surprise if Holiday closed games for the Hawks this season with what he brings on the court. If the Hawks need three-point shooting or an extra defender, Holiday will probably be the player called into the lineup.