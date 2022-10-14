Hawks fall to Pelicans 120-111 in final preseason tilt

The Atlanta Hawks took on the New Orleans Pelicans Friday in what was their final preseason contest ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Hawks failed to pick up the win in this one, falling to New Orleans by a score of 120-111.

The Hawks were without Clint Capela in this one, as Onyeka Okongwu picked up the start at center in this one. Capela banged up his thumb in Wednesday’s loss in Cleveland, but is expected to be available for next week’s season opener vs. the Houston Rockets. New Orleans was without Zion Williamson on Friday, as he also sat out for precautionary reasons after tweaking an ankle earlier this preseason.

Atlanta got big first halves from both Trae Young (15 points) and Dejounte Murray (18 points), as they lead 67-64 at the break after trailing double-digits early.

DJ from one end to the other pic.twitter.com/bhT8w2pXj2 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 15, 2022

Both sides unloaded the benches after halftime, as regulars checked out early in the final dress rehearsal ahead of the regular season. Young finished with 17 points and seven assists in 19 minutes.

The fans in Birmingham got to witness a nutmeg. pic.twitter.com/hpMCzPPY65 — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) October 15, 2022

Jalen Johnson had a very solid showing off the bench in this one, perhaps flashing the talent Hawks fans may see on display this season. Johnson finished with 12 points (2 3PM), six rebounds and three assists in the loss.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 19 points in the win, while Jonas Valanciuans added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Hawks will now return how to recoup ahead of Wednesday season opener. Atlanta will host Houston at State Farm Arena at 7:30 pm ET to kick off the new campaign.

Stay tuned.