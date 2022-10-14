What are the best and worst case scenarios for the Atlanta Hawks this season?

The NBA season will be back early next week. The Atlanta Hawks have a lot of excitement swirling around them as they enter another new season. Heading into the new campaign, we try to predict the best, worst and most likely outcomes for the franchise in the 2022-23 season, as well as the Hawks’ win-loss record and conference seeding.
Best Case scenario
The best case scenario for the Hawks is a top-4 seed. The addition of Dejounte Murray could be a big enough splash to elevate Atlanta into the upper echelon of the conference. He and Trae Young would need to obviously build a really strong chemistry out of the gates in this outcome.
Worst Case scenario
The worst case naturally would involve some time of detrimental injury or injuries to key players. There are a few players on the roster that would be difficult to stomach losing for any amount of time. In this scenario, the Hawks may struggle to make the postseason as a top-6 seed, or worse, depending on who and how many players go down.
Non-injury wise, the Hawks could theoretically struggle to gel with all of the new additions. It would be surprising to see such a talented top-7 or 8 players struggle if healthy, but crazier things have happened in the NBA.
Most Likely outcome
The most likely outcome is probably a seed between Nos. 5 and 7 in the Eastern Conference. The East has some tough competition at the top, so cracking the top four will be a tough task even with the addition of Murray.
Most exciting thing(s) heading into the new season
The most exciting thing is easily the addition of Murray. He was an All-Star last season and changes the team on both ends of the court. He brings a level of defense and athletic ability the Hawks’ backcourt has not had in recent years.
Projecting the win/loss record for the season
Atlanta should improve on last season’s mark of 43 wins. These things are always tough to nail down, but let’s say the Hawks go 49-34 for 2022-23.
Predicting the Hawks’ conference seeding
The East is maybe as deep as ever this season, or at least it appears that way entering the season. 49 wins could still be good enough for the No. 5 seed in the conference.
Roster Additions
- Dejounte Murray
- Justin Holiday
- Aaron Holiday
- Frank Kaminsky
- AJ Griffin
- Tyrese Martin
- Jarrett Culver
- Trent Forrest
- Vit Krejci
Roster Losses
- Kevin Huerter
- Danilo Gallinari
- Delon Wright
- Lou Williams
- Solomon Hill
- Gorgui Dieng
- Skylar Mays
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
- Sharife Cooper
Last season’s team record
43-39
Last season’s conference ranking
No. 9
Last season’s offensive and defensive rating
Offense: 117.29 (2nd)
Defense: 115.71 (26th)
