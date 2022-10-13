ATL and 29: Getting closer to the real thing

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops discuss the Atlanta Hawks’ preseason defense in games vs. MIL and CLE, as well as the play of AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson, and the Jae Crowder trade rumors. Includes bonus audio of Trae Young on the Abu Dhabi trip and some aspects of his preseason, including his left-handed floater.

